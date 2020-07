Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse

Hilands Apartments offers the resort-like lifestyle you are looking for in a luxurious foothills setting. our residents have easy access to award winning restaurants, luxury retail shopping, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, University of Arizona, beautiful Sabino Canyon, as well as breathtaking mountain and city skyline views. Enjoy taking leisurely strolls along our winding courtyard paths, invigorating workouts in our fully-equipped fitness center or relaxing in our tranquil pools and spa. Our phenomenal maintenance professionals are available 24 hours a day and our friendly and attentive leasing staff is committed to accommodating your needs. We are here for you. Come see for yourself this truly picturesque community and call Hilands home!