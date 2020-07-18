7270 East Gambel Circle, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750 Quail Canyon
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning Remodeled 1500 Sqft Northside Home~ Spacious Floor Plan Features New Tile Throughout, Massive Master Suite, Huge Yard, New Countertops, Tons of Natural Light Throughout, Large Bedrooms, Massive Walled Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have any available units?
7270 E Gambel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catalina Foothills, AZ.
What amenities does 7270 E Gambel Circle have?
Some of 7270 E Gambel Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 E Gambel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7270 E Gambel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.