Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

7270 E Gambel Circle

7270 East Gambel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7270 East Gambel Circle, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Quail Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning Remodeled 1500 Sqft Northside Home~ Spacious Floor Plan Features New Tile Throughout, Massive Master Suite, Huge Yard, New Countertops, Tons of Natural Light Throughout, Large Bedrooms, Massive Walled Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have any available units?
7270 E Gambel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catalina Foothills, AZ.
What amenities does 7270 E Gambel Circle have?
Some of 7270 E Gambel Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 E Gambel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7270 E Gambel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 E Gambel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7270 E Gambel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle offer parking?
No, 7270 E Gambel Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7270 E Gambel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have a pool?
No, 7270 E Gambel Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have accessible units?
No, 7270 E Gambel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7270 E Gambel Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7270 E Gambel Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7270 E Gambel Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
