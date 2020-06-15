7050 E Sunrise Drive

Amenities
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! Located in the ideal community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums! Nicely Updated fully furnished 2 BED, 2 BATH w/ New Cabinets and Counters, Mosaic tile, Canned Lighting, Stainless steel Appliances, 20 Ceramic tile and Carpeting, Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Washer/Dryer included! One of the nicest Units in the Complex w/ amazing mountain views. Resort like amenities included heated pool, spa and fitness center. Gated community. Close to Sabino Canyon, grocery store, shops, restaurants and much more.