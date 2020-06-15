All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

7050 E Sunrise Drive

7050 East Sunrise Drive · (800) 635-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7050 East Sunrise Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13205 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! Located in the ideal community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums! Nicely Updated fully furnished 2 BED, 2 BATH w/ New Cabinets and Counters, Mosaic tile, Canned Lighting, Stainless steel Appliances, 20 Ceramic tile and Carpeting, Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Washer/Dryer included! One of the nicest Units in the Complex w/ amazing mountain views. Resort like amenities included heated pool, spa and fitness center. Gated community. Close to Sabino Canyon, grocery store, shops, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have any available units?
7050 E Sunrise Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 7050 E Sunrise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 E Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7050 E Sunrise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 E Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7050 E Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive offer parking?
No, 7050 E Sunrise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7050 E Sunrise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7050 E Sunrise Drive has a pool.
Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 7050 E Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 E Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7050 E Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7050 E Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
