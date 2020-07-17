6655 N Canyon Crest Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool hot tub furnished

Beautiful Furnished Condo at the base of the Catalinas! - Nestled at the bottom of the Catalina Foothills, sharing the magnificent grounds of the world famous Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Canyon View simply does not compare. Our community is the place to enhance your lifestyle, so indulge yourself in the finest living. Canyon View is within close proximity to a countless number of shopping and dining venues and activities. . Living in Tucson does not get any better than this.



Canyon View was designed with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. Our well-appointed apartments are brimming with amenities designed to make you feel at home. Exceptionally designed, these large apartment homes include thoughtfully-planned kitchens, spacious walk-in closets,



Surrounded by twenty-one beautiful, lush acres; Canyon View connects residents to amazing recreational outdoor activities. You’ll find all the features necessary for complete relaxation and recreation all in one place right outside your front door. Enjoy one of our three sparkling pools, stay in shape in our impressive state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply retreat to the privacy of your fine home where your pet is also welcome. Come home to Canyon View and begin living the life you have always dreamed of. Visit our photo gallery and discover why Canyon View is the perfect place to call home.



Rates vary !! Jan Feb and March rates are $3800/ month

$250 non refundable clean fee and $300 refundable deposit applies



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5755722)