Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
6655 N Canyon Crest Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6655 N Canyon Crest Dr.

6655 North Canyon Crest Drive · (520) 449-3706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6655 North Canyon Crest Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Canyon View at Ventana Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Furnished Condo at the base of the Catalinas! - Nestled at the bottom of the Catalina Foothills, sharing the magnificent grounds of the world famous Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Canyon View simply does not compare. Our community is the place to enhance your lifestyle, so indulge yourself in the finest living. Canyon View is within close proximity to a countless number of shopping and dining venues and activities. . Living in Tucson does not get any better than this.

Canyon View was designed with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. Our well-appointed apartments are brimming with amenities designed to make you feel at home. Exceptionally designed, these large apartment homes include thoughtfully-planned kitchens, spacious walk-in closets,

Surrounded by twenty-one beautiful, lush acres; Canyon View connects residents to amazing recreational outdoor activities. You’ll find all the features necessary for complete relaxation and recreation all in one place right outside your front door. Enjoy one of our three sparkling pools, stay in shape in our impressive state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply retreat to the privacy of your fine home where your pet is also welcome. Come home to Canyon View and begin living the life you have always dreamed of. Visit our photo gallery and discover why Canyon View is the perfect place to call home.

Rates vary !! Jan Feb and March rates are $3800/ month
$250 non refundable clean fee and $300 refundable deposit applies

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have any available units?
6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have?
Some of 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. offer parking?
No, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. has a pool.
Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6655 N Canyon Crest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
