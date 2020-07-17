All apartments in Catalina Foothills
6359 N Vuelta Tajo

6359 North Vuelta Tajo · (630) 319-9500
Location

6359 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
La Paloma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081

12 or 6 month rental for $1,450/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter. Offered unfurnished.

$200 cleaning fee (nonrefundable), first month rent and $1,000 security deposit required at move in.

Absolutely stunning upgrades to IMMACULATE Catalina Foothills condo in coveted La Paloma with prime mountain views!! This upstairs, end-unit sits above its own private garage with no neighbors living above or below! You will be wowed the moment you step into this light-filled gem with soaring ceilings that has been remodeled to complete perfection! Beautiful wood floors throughout, stunning open kitchen, both bathrooms have quartz countertops with custom tiled showers. The master retreat has its own fireplace! Live like royalty with a 24-hour guarded gate, community pool, clubhouse and walking paths throughout this beautiful community surrounded by golf course.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6359-n-vuelta-tajo-tucson-az/306081
Property Id 306081

(RLNE5949282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

