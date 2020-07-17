6359 N Vuelta Tajo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081



12 or 6 month rental for $1,450/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter. Offered unfurnished.



$200 cleaning fee (nonrefundable), first month rent and $1,000 security deposit required at move in.



Absolutely stunning upgrades to IMMACULATE Catalina Foothills condo in coveted La Paloma with prime mountain views!! This upstairs, end-unit sits above its own private garage with no neighbors living above or below! You will be wowed the moment you step into this light-filled gem with soaring ceilings that has been remodeled to complete perfection! Beautiful wood floors throughout, stunning open kitchen, both bathrooms have quartz countertops with custom tiled showers. The master retreat has its own fireplace! Live like royalty with a 24-hour guarded gate, community pool, clubhouse and walking paths throughout this beautiful community surrounded by golf course.

(RLNE5949282)