Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

5855 N Kolb Road

5855 North Kolb Road · (800) 635-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5855 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Ventana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11207 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Private second floor golf course view condo located in Greens at Ventana Canyon! Sip your morning coffee on the patio while enjoying the amazing Tucson desert WHILE WATCHING GOLFERS. Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. High ceilings in the family room with attached dining area. Upgraded tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Large master suite with King size bed, MASSAGE CHAIR and ceiling fan. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, track lighting and stainless steel appliances. 3nd bedroom offers a desk area WITH HIGH SPEED INTERNET AND LASER PRINTER for those needing to work. CABLE TV WITH 260+ CHANNELS Beautiful resort-like community includes 3 pools, spa & fitness center. Close to Sabino Canyon, Ventana Canyon, Mt.Lemmon, upscale shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 N Kolb Road have any available units?
5855 N Kolb Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5855 N Kolb Road have?
Some of 5855 N Kolb Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 N Kolb Road currently offering any rent specials?
5855 N Kolb Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 N Kolb Road pet-friendly?
No, 5855 N Kolb Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5855 N Kolb Road offer parking?
No, 5855 N Kolb Road does not offer parking.
Does 5855 N Kolb Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5855 N Kolb Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 N Kolb Road have a pool?
Yes, 5855 N Kolb Road has a pool.
Does 5855 N Kolb Road have accessible units?
No, 5855 N Kolb Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 N Kolb Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5855 N Kolb Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 N Kolb Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5855 N Kolb Road does not have units with air conditioning.
