5855 N Kolb Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access

Private second floor golf course view condo located in Greens at Ventana Canyon! Sip your morning coffee on the patio while enjoying the amazing Tucson desert WHILE WATCHING GOLFERS. Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. High ceilings in the family room with attached dining area. Upgraded tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Large master suite with King size bed, MASSAGE CHAIR and ceiling fan. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, track lighting and stainless steel appliances. 3nd bedroom offers a desk area WITH HIGH SPEED INTERNET AND LASER PRINTER for those needing to work. CABLE TV WITH 260+ CHANNELS Beautiful resort-like community includes 3 pools, spa & fitness center. Close to Sabino Canyon, Ventana Canyon, Mt.Lemmon, upscale shopping and restaurants.