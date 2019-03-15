5675 N Camino Esplendora

Amenities
Beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom condo plus Den in gated Dakota Hills! Perfectly placed 2 story condo with private balcony amazing views of the Catalina's Mountains, Kitchen wit/h eat-in area, cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining area, Den opens to balcony, one bedroom downstairs, master suite loft upstairs, All appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, full size washer and dryer. Community pool and spa, one covered parking space. Utility Allowance included. **AVAILABLE 4/30/2020 through 9/30/2020**