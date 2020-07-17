Amenities
4815 N Territory Loop Available 08/14/20 Luxury town-home in Fairfield Foothills , Beautiful end unit 2 br , 2 bath, 2 car garage - Luxury town-home in Fairfield Foothills , Beautiful end unit 2 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage. this town-home has updated kitchen and baths,wonderful gas beehive fireplace in large great room with two sliding glass doors leading onto a covered patio with mountain views. Yard Appropriately land-scrapped with mature trees and vegetation. Large bedrooms, large laundry room naturally lighted with window onto courtyard.
(RLNE5886465)