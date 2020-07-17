All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4815 N Territory Loop

4815 North Territory Loop Road · (520) 722-7013
Location

4815 North Territory Loop Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sunrise Ridge Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4815 N Territory Loop · Avail. Aug 14

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4815 N Territory Loop Available 08/14/20 Luxury town-home in Fairfield Foothills , Beautiful end unit 2 br , 2 bath, 2 car garage - Luxury town-home in Fairfield Foothills , Beautiful end unit 2 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage. this town-home has updated kitchen and baths,wonderful gas beehive fireplace in large great room with two sliding glass doors leading onto a covered patio with mountain views. Yard Appropriately land-scrapped with mature trees and vegetation. Large bedrooms, large laundry room naturally lighted with window onto courtyard.

(RLNE5886465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 N Territory Loop have any available units?
4815 N Territory Loop has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4815 N Territory Loop have?
Some of 4815 N Territory Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 N Territory Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4815 N Territory Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 N Territory Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4815 N Territory Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 4815 N Territory Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4815 N Territory Loop offers parking.
Does 4815 N Territory Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 N Territory Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 N Territory Loop have a pool?
No, 4815 N Territory Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4815 N Territory Loop have accessible units?
No, 4815 N Territory Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 N Territory Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 N Territory Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 N Territory Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 N Territory Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
