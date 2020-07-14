All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes

1970 W Old Magee Trl · (520) 200-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12106 · Avail. Aug 4

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 13207 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 05207 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01203 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 12202 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 05201 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
Ready to move into an apartment in Tucson, AZ, that’s part of a quiet community yet gives you easy access to big city amenities? Come and see us at Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes. Our unique location near the Foothills and Oro Valley as well as our comfortable homes and friendly community make us a popular destination for singles, couples and families.

Tierra Vida offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that include much-appreciated air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans. Whether you love to cook or prefer to reheat leftovers from your favorite restaurant, you’ll appreciate your modern kitchen with a complete appliance package and spacious counters and cabinets. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony, and never worry about space with our additional storage areas and generous walk-in closets. You’ll love having a convenient washer and dryer right in your own home.

Get to know your neighbors at Tierra Vida by cooking out at our outdoor grilling

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Restrictions based on breed only
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
