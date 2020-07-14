Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments clubhouse hot tub package receiving

Ready to move into an apartment in Tucson, AZ, that’s part of a quiet community yet gives you easy access to big city amenities? Come and see us at Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes. Our unique location near the Foothills and Oro Valley as well as our comfortable homes and friendly community make us a popular destination for singles, couples and families.



Tierra Vida offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that include much-appreciated air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans. Whether you love to cook or prefer to reheat leftovers from your favorite restaurant, you’ll appreciate your modern kitchen with a complete appliance package and spacious counters and cabinets. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony, and never worry about space with our additional storage areas and generous walk-in closets. You’ll love having a convenient washer and dryer right in your own home.



Get to know your neighbors at Tierra Vida by cooking out at our outdoor grilling