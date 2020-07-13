All apartments in Casas Adobes
Galeria Del Rio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Galeria Del Rio

5132 N Prairie Clover · (520) 389-5948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Riverside Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 081 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1628 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 084 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Unit 031 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Galeria Del Rio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
online portal
Experience the finest townhomes in Tucson, Arizona!

Galeria del Rio offers the perfect combination of location and relaxed luxury! Choose from our distinctive three and four-bedroom townhomes with spacious gourmet kitchens, generous living spaces filled with natural lighting, full-size washer and dryer, black Frigidaire appliance package, ceramic tile, faux wood plank flooring and plush carpeting.

Conveniently located on River Road near the I-10 freeway and Rillito River Park Trail. Enjoy shopping and dining at Tucson Mall and nightlife at St. Phillips Plaza. Explore Downtown Tucson, Fourth Avenue, Mt. Lemmon and so much more.

We are truly one of a kind. Start living the life you deserve today at Galeria del Rio!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months, 3-5 months at Market Rent + $250 monthly fee
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Holding Fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 and or 2 pets: $250
fee: 1 and/or 2 pets: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Galeria Del Rio have any available units?
Galeria Del Rio has 3 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Galeria Del Rio have?
Some of Galeria Del Rio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galeria Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
Galeria Del Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galeria Del Rio pet-friendly?
Yes, Galeria Del Rio is pet friendly.
Does Galeria Del Rio offer parking?
Yes, Galeria Del Rio offers parking.
Does Galeria Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Galeria Del Rio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Galeria Del Rio have a pool?
Yes, Galeria Del Rio has a pool.
Does Galeria Del Rio have accessible units?
No, Galeria Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does Galeria Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Galeria Del Rio has units with dishwashers.
Does Galeria Del Rio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Galeria Del Rio has units with air conditioning.
