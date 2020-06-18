9092 N Sweet Acacia Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping. GORGEOUS wood flooring in master bedroom, carpet in 1st guest bedroom, & ceramic tile throughout rest of the home. Master bedroom features bay window, large walk-in closet, master bath with walk-in shower & double sinks. Separate laundry room. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator & gas stove. Nice details throughout home...crown molding, This home must be seen to appreciate. Well maintained & upgrades throughout. Weekly pool service provided. Non-smoking home. 1 year minimum lease. Call listing agent for additional lease requirements.