All apartments in Casas Adobes
Find more places like 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

9092 N Sweet Acacia Place

9092 North Sweet Acacia Place · (520) 222-8390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casas Adobes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9092 North Sweet Acacia Place, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Absolutely adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in The Bluffs at the end of a cul-de-sac with mountain views from side yard. Enjoy great entertaining backyard with pool/spa, covered patio & low care landscaping. GORGEOUS wood flooring in master bedroom, carpet in 1st guest bedroom, & ceramic tile throughout rest of the home. Master bedroom features bay window, large walk-in closet, master bath with walk-in shower & double sinks. Separate laundry room. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator & gas stove. Nice details throughout home...crown molding, This home must be seen to appreciate. Well maintained & upgrades throughout. Weekly pool service provided. Non-smoking home. 1 year minimum lease. Call listing agent for additional lease requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have any available units?
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have?
Some of 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place currently offering any rent specials?
9092 N Sweet Acacia Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place pet-friendly?
No, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place offer parking?
No, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place does not offer parking.
Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have a pool?
Yes, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place has a pool.
Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have accessible units?
No, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9092 N Sweet Acacia Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms
Casas Adobes Apartments with PoolCasas Adobes Dog Friendly Apartments
Casas Adobes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity