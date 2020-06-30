Beautiful brand new clean home in a awesome subdivision. Nice Stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan w/a large kitchen that opens into the family room. Nice low maintenance backyard with covered patio. 1 block away from park and picnic area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have any available units?
297 W TROPICAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Grande, AZ.