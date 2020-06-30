All apartments in Casa Grande
Find more places like 297 W TROPICAL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa Grande, AZ
/
297 W TROPICAL Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

297 W TROPICAL Drive

297 West Tropical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casa Grande
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

297 West Tropical Drive, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful brand new clean home in a awesome subdivision. Nice Stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan w/a large kitchen that opens into the family room. Nice low maintenance backyard with covered patio. 1 block away from park and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have any available units?
297 W TROPICAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Grande, AZ.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have?
Some of 297 W TROPICAL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 W TROPICAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
297 W TROPICAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 W TROPICAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 297 W TROPICAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Grande.
Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 297 W TROPICAL Drive offers parking.
Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 W TROPICAL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have a pool?
No, 297 W TROPICAL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 297 W TROPICAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 297 W TROPICAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 W TROPICAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road
Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Similar Pages

Casa Grande 2 BedroomsCasa Grande Apartments with Parking
Casa Grande Apartments with PoolsCasa Grande Dog Friendly Apartments
Casa Grande Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZParadise Valley, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College