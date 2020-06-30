297 W TROPICAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brand new clean home in a awesome subdivision. Nice Stainless steel appliances. Great floor plan w/a large kitchen that opens into the family room. Nice low maintenance backyard with covered patio. 1 block away from park and picnic area.