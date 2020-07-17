1765 E Cardinal Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Available 07/20/20 Located in Mission Valley just north of Kortsen and east of Arizola. Spacious floor plan featuring a living room, family room, den, bonus loft, and 4 bedrooms! The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



