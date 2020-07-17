1765 E Cardinal Dr

All apartments in Casa Grande
Location

1765 East Cardinal Drive, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1425 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,425

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2794 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/20/20 Located in Mission Valley just north of Kortsen and east of Arizola. Spacious floor plan featuring a living room, family room, den, bonus loft, and 4 bedrooms! The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5926242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

