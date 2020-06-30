1206 East 11th Place

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents!

Casa Grande 2 bedroom 2 bath for only $999 per month. Great location, Great Price. This one will not last long. Apply today!! Tenant pays all utilities.



Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/9TED4zLZUZc



$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.