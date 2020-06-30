All apartments in Casa Grande
Casa Grande, AZ
1206 East 11th Place
1206 East 11th Place

1206 East 11th Place · (480) 409-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 East 11th Place, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents!
Casa Grande 2 bedroom 2 bath for only $999 per month. Great location, Great Price. This one will not last long. Apply today!! Tenant pays all utilities.

Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/9TED4zLZUZc

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 East 11th Place have any available units?
1206 East 11th Place has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
Is 1206 East 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1206 East 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 East 11th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 East 11th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1206 East 11th Place offer parking?
No, 1206 East 11th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1206 East 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 East 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 East 11th Place have a pool?
No, 1206 East 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1206 East 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 1206 East 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 East 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 East 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 East 11th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1206 East 11th Place has units with air conditioning.
