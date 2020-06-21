All apartments in Bullhead City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3736 Rawhide Drive

3736 Rawhide Dr · (928) 542-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Arroyo Vista Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3736 Rawhide Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021**

Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Community Pool and Spa. Perfect winter vacation destination, close to shopping, Colorado River, Laughlin, NV casinos, and Mohave Lake.

Monthly Rent: $1650
Security Deposit: $1650
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $200
Non Refundable Pet Fee: $200

Utility Cap: $100

NON SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5177213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Rawhide Drive have any available units?
3736 Rawhide Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 Rawhide Drive have?
Some of 3736 Rawhide Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 Rawhide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Rawhide Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Rawhide Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 Rawhide Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3736 Rawhide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Rawhide Drive does offer parking.
Does 3736 Rawhide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Rawhide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Rawhide Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3736 Rawhide Drive has a pool.
Does 3736 Rawhide Drive have accessible units?
No, 3736 Rawhide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Rawhide Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Rawhide Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
