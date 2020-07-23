1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Fully Furnished Condo in Gated Water Front Community! Short or Long Term - Come check out this beautiful fully furnished condo in the exclusive Laguna Nueva Riverfront complex! This is a lower level unit that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a 50 foot boat deep garage and a gorgeous view of the private marina. This condo can either be leased as a seasonal rental unit or a long term rental. This property includes, basic cable, internet, water, trash, sewer, HOA dues, boat dock, boat slips and a community pool. Washer and Dryer are included in the unit along with all other appliances. Jump on this opportunity to live water front today! Please give us a call at 928-757-RENT to schedule a showing or visit our website at RPMNORTHERNAZ.COM for more information and to APPLY NOW!



UNAVAILABLE: July 13, 2019-July 24, 2019 and January 1st, 2020- March 31, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



