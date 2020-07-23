All apartments in Bullhead City
1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5

1675 Highway 95 · (928) 757-7368
Location

1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Condo in Gated Water Front Community! Short or Long Term - Come check out this beautiful fully furnished condo in the exclusive Laguna Nueva Riverfront complex! This is a lower level unit that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a 50 foot boat deep garage and a gorgeous view of the private marina. This condo can either be leased as a seasonal rental unit or a long term rental. This property includes, basic cable, internet, water, trash, sewer, HOA dues, boat dock, boat slips and a community pool. Washer and Dryer are included in the unit along with all other appliances. Jump on this opportunity to live water front today! Please give us a call at 928-757-RENT to schedule a showing or visit our website at RPMNORTHERNAZ.COM for more information and to APPLY NOW!

UNAVAILABLE: July 13, 2019-July 24, 2019 and January 1st, 2020- March 31, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4529288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 have any available units?
1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 have?
Some of 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 currently offering any rent specials?
1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 pet-friendly?
No, 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bullhead City.
Does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 offer parking?
Yes, 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 offers parking.
Does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 have a pool?
Yes, 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 has a pool.
Does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 have accessible units?
No, 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5 does not have units with dishwashers.
