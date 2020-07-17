Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1666 Palma Road
1666 Palma Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1666 Palma Rd, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Holiday Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1666 Palma Road have any available units?
1666 Palma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bullhead City, AZ
.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bullhead City Rent Report
.
Is 1666 Palma Road currently offering any rent specials?
1666 Palma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 Palma Road pet-friendly?
No, 1666 Palma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bullhead City
.
Does 1666 Palma Road offer parking?
No, 1666 Palma Road does not offer parking.
Does 1666 Palma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1666 Palma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 Palma Road have a pool?
No, 1666 Palma Road does not have a pool.
Does 1666 Palma Road have accessible units?
No, 1666 Palma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 Palma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 Palma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1666 Palma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1666 Palma Road does not have units with air conditioning.
