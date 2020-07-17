Rent Calculator
1589 Garnet Ln
1589 Garnet Ln
1589 Garnet Lane
Location
1589 Garnet Lane, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Holiday Highlands
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bed 2 bath home with covered carport boat parking and work shed close to parks, boat launch, beach access and shopping
schedule showing at bhcrent.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1589 Garnet Ln have any available units?
1589 Garnet Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bullhead City, AZ
.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bullhead City Rent Report
.
Is 1589 Garnet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1589 Garnet Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1589 Garnet Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1589 Garnet Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bullhead City
.
Does 1589 Garnet Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1589 Garnet Ln offers parking.
Does 1589 Garnet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1589 Garnet Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1589 Garnet Ln have a pool?
No, 1589 Garnet Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1589 Garnet Ln have accessible units?
No, 1589 Garnet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1589 Garnet Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1589 Garnet Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1589 Garnet Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1589 Garnet Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
