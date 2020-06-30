Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Buckeye Arizona's best-kept secret, Riverwood Apartment Homes. Located in the highly desirable and up and coming city of Buckeye, the Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool for cooling off in the summer, state of the art fitness center to prepare for the pool area and award-winning staff. Riverwood Apartments prides itself on providing world-class customer service with our management and maintenance teams. Providing 24-hour on-call maintenance, concierge service in the office, and a national reputation of exceeding expectations, the community will be sure to impress. Riverwood offers easy access to freeways, Buckeye's quaint downtown, and outdoor activities for all.