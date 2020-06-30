All apartments in Buckeye
Riverwood

25157 W Beloat Rd · (623) 246-4391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25157 W Beloat Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Buckeye Arizona's best-kept secret, Riverwood Apartment Homes. Located in the highly desirable and up and coming city of Buckeye, the Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool for cooling off in the summer, state of the art fitness center to prepare for the pool area and award-winning staff. Riverwood Apartments prides itself on providing world-class customer service with our management and maintenance teams. Providing 24-hour on-call maintenance, concierge service in the office, and a national reputation of exceeding expectations, the community will be sure to impress. Riverwood offers easy access to freeways, Buckeye's quaint downtown, and outdoor activities for all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwood have any available units?
Riverwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverwood have?
Some of Riverwood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwood currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwood is pet friendly.
Does Riverwood offer parking?
No, Riverwood does not offer parking.
Does Riverwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwood have a pool?
Yes, Riverwood has a pool.
Does Riverwood have accessible units?
No, Riverwood does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverwood does not have units with dishwashers.
