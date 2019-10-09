All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 9 2019

92 W 3rd Avenue W

92 3rd Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

92 3rd Ave W, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
TOPno. 055010 GREAT ROOM, SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, NICE BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO.DEPOSITS REFUNDABLE AS LONG AS HOME IS LEFT IN SAME OR BETTER CONDITION UPON MOVE OUT. PET HAS TO APPROVED,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 W 3rd Avenue W have any available units?
92 W 3rd Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 W 3rd Avenue W have?
Some of 92 W 3rd Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 W 3rd Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
92 W 3rd Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 W 3rd Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 W 3rd Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 92 W 3rd Avenue W offer parking?
No, 92 W 3rd Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 92 W 3rd Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 W 3rd Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 W 3rd Avenue W have a pool?
No, 92 W 3rd Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 92 W 3rd Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 92 W 3rd Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 92 W 3rd Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 W 3rd Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
