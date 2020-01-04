All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

8976 South 253rd Avenue

8976 South 253rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8976 South 253rd Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue have any available units?
8976 South 253rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 8976 South 253rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8976 South 253rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8976 South 253rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8976 South 253rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 8976 South 253rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8976 South 253rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 8976 South 253rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8976 South 253rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8976 South 253rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8976 South 253rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8976 South 253rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

