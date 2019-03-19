All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 8753 S 253rd Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
8753 S 253rd Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8753 S 253rd Dr

8753 South 253rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8753 South 253rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the Holidays in this Brand New Home! Amazing single level 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, desert landscaping, builders included tons of Upgrades, energy efficient appliances, plenty of kitchen counter-space & custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, MOST popular open floor-plan, Master Suite is a good size, includes a walk-in-shower and a walk-in closet, New pictures coming soon with even more upgrades...adding new window treatment plus ceiling fans and finishing the backyard. WOW!!!

***AVAILABLE 11/30/18***
To view more properties or apply online go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8753 S 253rd Dr have any available units?
8753 S 253rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 8753 S 253rd Dr have?
Some of 8753 S 253rd Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8753 S 253rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8753 S 253rd Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753 S 253rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8753 S 253rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8753 S 253rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8753 S 253rd Dr does offer parking.
Does 8753 S 253rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8753 S 253rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753 S 253rd Dr have a pool?
No, 8753 S 253rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8753 S 253rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 8753 S 253rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8753 S 253rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8753 S 253rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College