8753 S 253rd Dr

Amenities
Enjoy the Holidays in this Brand New Home! Amazing single level 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, desert landscaping, builders included tons of Upgrades, energy efficient appliances, plenty of kitchen counter-space & custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, MOST popular open floor-plan, Master Suite is a good size, includes a walk-in-shower and a walk-in closet, New pictures coming soon with even more upgrades...adding new window treatment plus ceiling fans and finishing the backyard. WOW!!!
***AVAILABLE 11/30/18***
To view more properties or apply online go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.