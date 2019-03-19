8753 S 253rd Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the Holidays in this Brand New Home! Amazing single level 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, desert landscaping, builders included tons of Upgrades, energy efficient appliances, plenty of kitchen counter-space & custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, MOST popular open floor-plan, Master Suite is a good size, includes a walk-in-shower and a walk-in closet, New pictures coming soon with even more upgrades...adding new window treatment plus ceiling fans and finishing the backyard. WOW!!!



***AVAILABLE 11/30/18***

To view more properties or apply online go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.