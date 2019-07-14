All apartments in Buckeye
5748 S 236TH Drive

5748 South 236th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5748 South 236th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nice and spacious 1718 square foot home with laminate flooring and tasteful decorator paint.Sorry , no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have any available units?
5748 S 236TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 5748 S 236TH Drive have?
Some of 5748 S 236TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5748 S 236TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5748 S 236TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5748 S 236TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5748 S 236TH Drive offers parking.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5748 S 236TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
