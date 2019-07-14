Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
5748 S 236TH Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:44 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5748 S 236TH Drive
5748 South 236th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5748 South 236th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and spacious 1718 square foot home with laminate flooring and tasteful decorator paint.Sorry , no pets or smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have any available units?
5748 S 236TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5748 S 236TH Drive have?
Some of 5748 S 236TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5748 S 236TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5748 S 236TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5748 S 236TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5748 S 236TH Drive offers parking.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5748 S 236TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5748 S 236TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5748 S 236TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
