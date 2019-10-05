All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

50 N 219TH Drive

50 North 219th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

50 North 219th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
VERY NICE HOME FOR LOW RENT. NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH TONS OF TILE THRU OUT THE HOME. COVERED PATIO. DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 N 219TH Drive have any available units?
50 N 219TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 N 219TH Drive have?
Some of 50 N 219TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 N 219TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 N 219TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 N 219TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 50 N 219TH Drive offers parking.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have a pool?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 N 219TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

