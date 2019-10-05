Rent Calculator
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 50 N 219TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
Buckeye, AZ
50 N 219TH Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
50 N 219TH Drive
50 North 219th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Buckeye
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
50 North 219th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
VERY NICE HOME FOR LOW RENT. NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH TONS OF TILE THRU OUT THE HOME. COVERED PATIO. DON'T MISS THIS ONE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have any available units?
50 N 219TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 50 N 219TH Drive have?
Some of 50 N 219TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 50 N 219TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
50 N 219TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 N 219TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 50 N 219TH Drive offers parking.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have a pool?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 50 N 219TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 50 N 219TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 N 219TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
