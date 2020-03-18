All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 3499 N Hooper St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
3499 N Hooper St
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

3499 N Hooper St

3499 North Hooper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3499 North Hooper Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 N Hooper St have any available units?
3499 N Hooper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 3499 N Hooper St currently offering any rent specials?
3499 N Hooper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 N Hooper St pet-friendly?
No, 3499 N Hooper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3499 N Hooper St offer parking?
No, 3499 N Hooper St does not offer parking.
Does 3499 N Hooper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3499 N Hooper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 N Hooper St have a pool?
No, 3499 N Hooper St does not have a pool.
Does 3499 N Hooper St have accessible units?
No, 3499 N Hooper St does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 N Hooper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3499 N Hooper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3499 N Hooper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3499 N Hooper St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College