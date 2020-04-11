30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW BUILD! This beautiful home boasts 4 bed rooms and 2 bath. Espresso finish cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Amazing master bedroom with farmhouse barn door. Extended garage.