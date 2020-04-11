All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

30926 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30926 West Fairmount Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW BUILD! This beautiful home boasts 4 bed rooms and 2 bath. Espresso finish cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Amazing master bedroom with farmhouse barn door. Extended garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
