NEW BUILD! This beautiful home boasts 4 bed rooms and 2 bath. Espresso finish cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Amazing master bedroom with farmhouse barn door. Extended garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30926 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.