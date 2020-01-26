30691 W AMELIA Avenue

Amenities

Opportunity this Home has never been lived in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 3 car Garage is in the West Valley community of Tartesso. There are plenty of Parks and Splash Pads for you to enjoy. This home comes with smart thermostat smart door lock and energy efficient lighting and appliances. Apply today.