Opportunity this Home has never been lived in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 3 car Garage is in the West Valley community of Tartesso. There are plenty of Parks and Splash Pads for you to enjoy. This home comes with smart thermostat smart door lock and energy efficient lighting and appliances. Apply today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have any available units?
30691 W AMELIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
What amenities does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have?
Some of 30691 W AMELIA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30691 W AMELIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30691 W AMELIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.