All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 30691 W AMELIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
30691 W AMELIA Avenue
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

30691 W AMELIA Avenue

30691 W Amelia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30691 W Amelia Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Opportunity this Home has never been lived in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 3 car Garage is in the West Valley community of Tartesso. There are plenty of Parks and Splash Pads for you to enjoy. This home comes with smart thermostat smart door lock and energy efficient lighting and appliances. Apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have any available units?
30691 W AMELIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have?
Some of 30691 W AMELIA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30691 W AMELIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30691 W AMELIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30691 W AMELIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30691 W AMELIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30691 W AMELIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30691 W AMELIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 30691 W AMELIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30691 W AMELIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30691 W AMELIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30691 W AMELIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College