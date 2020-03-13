4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home with a loft area. - Property Id: 229446
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a loft and laundry upstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom on main floor. All appliances included with home. Quiet neighborhood with a school within walking distance. Many parks in neighborhood. Big backyard with a brick paver patio Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229446 Property Id 229446
(RLNE5587022)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29929 W Monterey Dr have any available units?
29929 W Monterey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 29929 W Monterey Dr have?
Some of 29929 W Monterey Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29929 W Monterey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29929 W Monterey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.