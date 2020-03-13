29929 W Monterey Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home with a loft area. - Property Id: 229446



4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a loft and laundry upstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom on main floor.

All appliances included with home.

Quiet neighborhood with a school within walking distance. Many parks in neighborhood.

Big backyard with a brick paver patio

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229446

Property Id 229446



(RLNE5587022)