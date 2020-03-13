All apartments in Buckeye
29929 W Monterey Dr

29929 West Monterey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29929 West Monterey Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home with a loft area. - Property Id: 229446

4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a loft and laundry upstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom on main floor.
All appliances included with home.
Quiet neighborhood with a school within walking distance. Many parks in neighborhood.
Big backyard with a brick paver patio
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229446
Property Id 229446

(RLNE5587022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29929 W Monterey Dr have any available units?
29929 W Monterey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 29929 W Monterey Dr have?
Some of 29929 W Monterey Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29929 W Monterey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29929 W Monterey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29929 W Monterey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29929 W Monterey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 29929 W Monterey Dr offer parking?
No, 29929 W Monterey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 29929 W Monterey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29929 W Monterey Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29929 W Monterey Dr have a pool?
No, 29929 W Monterey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29929 W Monterey Dr have accessible units?
No, 29929 W Monterey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29929 W Monterey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29929 W Monterey Dr has units with dishwashers.
