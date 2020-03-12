All apartments in Buckeye
25881 W NORTH STAR Place
25881 W NORTH STAR Place

25881 West North Star Place · No Longer Available
Location

25881 West North Star Place, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sunset Point

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 story home that boasts large, bright open kitchen with island and tons of counter/cabinet space. Large master suite, and huge landscaped back yard..won't last long!*Agents, see Realtor Remarks*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place have any available units?
25881 W NORTH STAR Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place have?
Some of 25881 W NORTH STAR Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25881 W NORTH STAR Place currently offering any rent specials?
25881 W NORTH STAR Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25881 W NORTH STAR Place pet-friendly?
No, 25881 W NORTH STAR Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place offer parking?
No, 25881 W NORTH STAR Place does not offer parking.
Does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25881 W NORTH STAR Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place have a pool?
No, 25881 W NORTH STAR Place does not have a pool.
Does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place have accessible units?
No, 25881 W NORTH STAR Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25881 W NORTH STAR Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25881 W NORTH STAR Place has units with dishwashers.
