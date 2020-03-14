All apartments in Buckeye
25419 West Mahoney Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020

25419 West Mahoney Avenue

25419 West Mahoney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25419 West Mahoney Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located at Parkplace at Buckeye. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax.Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue have any available units?
25419 West Mahoney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25419 West Mahoney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25419 West Mahoney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25419 West Mahoney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue offer parking?
No, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue have a pool?
No, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25419 West Mahoney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25419 West Mahoney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
