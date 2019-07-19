Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
24852 W Huntington Dr
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24852 W Huntington Dr
24852 West Huntington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24852 West Huntington Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home With Tile Throughout - Tile throughout. This home has a nice kitchen, formal dining room, family room and a large master bedroom & bath. Arched doorways throughout. Big backyard
(RLNE4943260)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have any available units?
24852 W Huntington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
Is 24852 W Huntington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24852 W Huntington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24852 W Huntington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24852 W Huntington Dr offers parking.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have a pool?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have accessible units?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
