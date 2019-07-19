All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

24852 W Huntington Dr

24852 West Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24852 West Huntington Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home With Tile Throughout - Tile throughout. This home has a nice kitchen, formal dining room, family room and a large master bedroom & bath. Arched doorways throughout. Big backyard

(RLNE4943260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have any available units?
24852 W Huntington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 24852 W Huntington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24852 W Huntington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24852 W Huntington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24852 W Huntington Dr offers parking.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have a pool?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have accessible units?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24852 W Huntington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24852 W Huntington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
