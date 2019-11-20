All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

24818 W Huntington Drive

24818 West Huntington Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

24818 West Huntington Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24818 Huntington Drive Buckeye AZ · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,325 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5302029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24818 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
24818 W Huntington Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24818 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 24818 W Huntington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24818 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24818 W Huntington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24818 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24818 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24818 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24818 W Huntington Drive does offer parking.
Does 24818 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24818 W Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24818 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24818 W Huntington Drive has a pool.
Does 24818 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 24818 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24818 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24818 W Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
