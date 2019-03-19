All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24800 W. Wayland Dr.

24800 West Wayland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24800 West Wayland Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have any available units?
24800 W. Wayland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have?
Some of 24800 W. Wayland Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24800 W. Wayland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24800 W. Wayland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24800 W. Wayland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. offers parking.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have a pool?
No, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. has units with dishwashers.
