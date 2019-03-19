Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 24800 W. Wayland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
24800 W. Wayland Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24800 W. Wayland Dr.
24800 West Wayland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
24800 West Wayland Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have any available units?
24800 W. Wayland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have?
Some of 24800 W. Wayland Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24800 W. Wayland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24800 W. Wayland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24800 W. Wayland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. offers parking.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have a pool?
No, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24800 W. Wayland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24800 W. Wayland Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pools
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College