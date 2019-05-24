Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue
23626 West Tamarisk Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
23626 West Tamarisk Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice clean 3 bedroom home with large private backyard. Home comes with Black appliances and has RO Filter system and Solar water heater.Come check it out today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have any available units?
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have?
Some of 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue offers parking.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have a pool?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pools
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College