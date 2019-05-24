All apartments in Buckeye
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue

Location

23626 West Tamarisk Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice clean 3 bedroom home with large private backyard. Home comes with Black appliances and has RO Filter system and Solar water heater.Come check it out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have any available units?
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have?
Some of 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23626 W TAMARISK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue offers parking.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have a pool?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23626 W TAMARISK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
