Buckeye, AZ
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive
23129 West Ashleigh Mane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
23129 West Ashleigh Mane Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! Formal Dining. Eat-in Tiled Kitchen with island & pantry open great room, title all in the right place, Mountain Views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have any available units?
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have?
Some of 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive offers parking.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have a pool?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
