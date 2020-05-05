All apartments in Buckeye
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive

23129 West Ashleigh Mane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23129 West Ashleigh Mane Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! Formal Dining. Eat-in Tiled Kitchen with island & pantry open great room, title all in the right place, Mountain Views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have any available units?
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have?
Some of 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive offers parking.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have a pool?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23129 W ASHLEIGH MARIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
