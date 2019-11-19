Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23081 W ARROW Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
23081 W ARROW Drive
23081 West Arrow Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23081 West Arrow Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level home with a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Adult Community - at least 1 tenant must by 55 years or older. No one under the age of 18
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive have any available units?
23081 W ARROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Buckeye Rent Report
.
Is 23081 W ARROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23081 W ARROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23081 W ARROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23081 W ARROW Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23081 W ARROW Drive offers parking.
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23081 W ARROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive have a pool?
No, 23081 W ARROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 23081 W ARROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23081 W ARROW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23081 W ARROW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23081 W ARROW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
