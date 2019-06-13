Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
22574 W YAVAPAI Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM
22574 W YAVAPAI Street
22574 West Yavapai Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22574 West Yavapai Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great home with a great floor plan. all 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. Comes with it's own solar system, keeping your electric bill low.Just 2 miles off I-10
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street have any available units?
22574 W YAVAPAI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street have?
Some of 22574 W YAVAPAI Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22574 W YAVAPAI Street currently offering any rent specials?
22574 W YAVAPAI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22574 W YAVAPAI Street pet-friendly?
No, 22574 W YAVAPAI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street offer parking?
Yes, 22574 W YAVAPAI Street offers parking.
Does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22574 W YAVAPAI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street have a pool?
No, 22574 W YAVAPAI Street does not have a pool.
Does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street have accessible units?
No, 22574 W YAVAPAI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22574 W YAVAPAI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22574 W YAVAPAI Street has units with dishwashers.
