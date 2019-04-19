All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 225 S 229th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
225 S 229th Dr
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

225 S 229th Dr

225 South 229th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

225 South 229th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S 229th Dr have any available units?
225 S 229th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 225 S 229th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
225 S 229th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S 229th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 225 S 229th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 225 S 229th Dr offer parking?
No, 225 S 229th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 225 S 229th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S 229th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S 229th Dr have a pool?
No, 225 S 229th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 225 S 229th Dr have accessible units?
No, 225 S 229th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S 229th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S 229th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 S 229th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 S 229th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College