Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
21976 W Gardenia Dr
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21976 W Gardenia Dr
21976 West Gardenia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
21976 West Gardenia Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with neutral colors throughout home. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Call today this home will not last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have any available units?
21976 W Gardenia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have?
Some of 21976 W Gardenia Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21976 W Gardenia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21976 W Gardenia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21976 W Gardenia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21976 W Gardenia Dr offers parking.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have a pool?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have accessible units?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21976 W Gardenia Dr has units with dishwashers.
