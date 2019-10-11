All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

21976 W Gardenia Dr

21976 West Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21976 West Gardenia Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with neutral colors throughout home. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Call today this home will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have any available units?
21976 W Gardenia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have?
Some of 21976 W Gardenia Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21976 W Gardenia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21976 W Gardenia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21976 W Gardenia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21976 W Gardenia Dr offers parking.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have a pool?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have accessible units?
No, 21976 W Gardenia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21976 W Gardenia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21976 W Gardenia Dr has units with dishwashers.
