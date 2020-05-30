All apartments in Buckeye
21835 West Cocopah Street

21835 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Location

21835 West Cocopah Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a nearly 2500 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home features an open staircase and vaulted ceilings. This subdivision is in a great location, near shopping and parks. Close to the I10. Large backyard. Available NOW for move in.

Total monthly rent payment is $1465, which includes city rental tax and administration fee. Tenant pays all utilities.
Refundable security deposit of $1400 is due within 48 hours of signing lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee is due on lease start date. Rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional adult applicant.
An application fee is not paid until we actually begin processing your application.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form
* Rental history form

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

