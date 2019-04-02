21833 W PIMA Street

21833 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. This home is very open and spacious. Nice sized kitchen with pantry and kitchen island, vaulted ceilings with living and family room. No Section 8*AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
