Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:53 AM

21385 W Monte Vista Rd

21385 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

21385 West Monte Vista Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Buckeye, AZ and offers 1,395 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
21385 W Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd have?
Some of 21385 W Monte Vista Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21385 W Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21385 W Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21385 W Monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 21385 W Monte Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21385 W Monte Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21385 W Monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 21385 W Monte Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 21385 W Monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21385 W Monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 21385 W Monte Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
