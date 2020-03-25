21149 W Prospector Way

Amenities
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANT* Please call our Agent Faith at 602 726-2400 to schedule an appointment.
Absolutely Beautiful Verrado, 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home!
Easy to maintain landscape, 2-car garage, UPPER LEVEL BALCONY,
private laundry room, EXTRA indoor storage spaces, DUAL sinks, separate
tub/shower, BONUS room on first level (can be used as 4th Bed-rm or Office).
Kitchen has a good sized Island, and is OPEN and spacious and has
GRANITE Counter-Tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. NO Carpet on 2nd Level,
Upgraded flooring, Come enjoy all of the Verrado, Community Amenities...Golf,
Swim Park, GYM, Biking, Hiking & Walking Trails. And tons of parks throughout
with stunning VIEWS of the Lovely Mountains!
***AVAILABLE 5/7/2020*** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.