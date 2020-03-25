All apartments in Buckeye
21149 W Prospector Way

21149 West Prospector Way · No Longer Available
Location

21149 West Prospector Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANT* Please call our Agent Faith at 602 726-2400 to schedule an appointment.
Absolutely Beautiful Verrado, 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home!
Easy to maintain landscape, 2-car garage, UPPER LEVEL BALCONY,
private laundry room, EXTRA indoor storage spaces, DUAL sinks, separate
tub/shower, BONUS room on first level (can be used as 4th Bed-rm or Office).
Kitchen has a good sized Island, and is OPEN and spacious and has
GRANITE Counter-Tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. NO Carpet on 2nd Level,
Upgraded flooring, Come enjoy all of the Verrado, Community Amenities...Golf,
Swim Park, GYM, Biking, Hiking & Walking Trails. And tons of parks throughout
with stunning VIEWS of the Lovely Mountains!
***AVAILABLE 5/7/2020*** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21149 W Prospector Way have any available units?
21149 W Prospector Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21149 W Prospector Way have?
Some of 21149 W Prospector Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21149 W Prospector Way currently offering any rent specials?
21149 W Prospector Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21149 W Prospector Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21149 W Prospector Way is pet friendly.
Does 21149 W Prospector Way offer parking?
Yes, 21149 W Prospector Way offers parking.
Does 21149 W Prospector Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21149 W Prospector Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21149 W Prospector Way have a pool?
Yes, 21149 W Prospector Way has a pool.
Does 21149 W Prospector Way have accessible units?
No, 21149 W Prospector Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21149 W Prospector Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21149 W Prospector Way has units with dishwashers.
