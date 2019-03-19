All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 20861 W Glen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20861 W Glen St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20861 W Glen St

20861 W Glen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20861 W Glen St, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20861 W Glen St have any available units?
20861 W Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 20861 W Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
20861 W Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20861 W Glen St pet-friendly?
No, 20861 W Glen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20861 W Glen St offer parking?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not offer parking.
Does 20861 W Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20861 W Glen St have a pool?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have a pool.
Does 20861 W Glen St have accessible units?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 20861 W Glen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20861 W Glen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College