20861 W Glen St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
20861 W Glen St
20861 W Glen St
No Longer Available
Location
20861 W Glen St, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20861 W Glen St have any available units?
20861 W Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
Is 20861 W Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
20861 W Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20861 W Glen St pet-friendly?
No, 20861 W Glen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 20861 W Glen St offer parking?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not offer parking.
Does 20861 W Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20861 W Glen St have a pool?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have a pool.
Does 20861 W Glen St have accessible units?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 20861 W Glen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20861 W Glen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20861 W Glen St does not have units with air conditioning.
