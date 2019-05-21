20658 W Park Meadows Dr

Amenities
Single Family Home in Verrado - Property Id: 122268
Brand new, beautiful single family home located in the Heritage District in Verrado. Built in Jan. 2019. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom separate. Upgraded tile everywhere except bedrooms. Large lot on park. Close to swim park, Starbucks and Heritage Elementary school. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Gas stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122268
Property Id 122268
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4888880)