Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

20658 W Park Meadows Dr

20658 West Park Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20658 West Park Meadows Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Single Family Home in Verrado - Property Id: 122268

Brand new, beautiful single family home located in the Heritage District in Verrado. Built in Jan. 2019. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom separate. Upgraded tile everywhere except bedrooms. Large lot on park. Close to swim park, Starbucks and Heritage Elementary school. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Gas stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122268
Property Id 122268

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr have any available units?
20658 W Park Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr have?
Some of 20658 W Park Meadows Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20658 W Park Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20658 W Park Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20658 W Park Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20658 W Park Meadows Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr offer parking?
No, 20658 W Park Meadows Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20658 W Park Meadows Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20658 W Park Meadows Dr has a pool.
Does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 20658 W Park Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20658 W Park Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20658 W Park Meadows Dr has units with dishwashers.
