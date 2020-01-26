All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM

20555 W MAIDEN Lane

20555 West Maiden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20555 West Maiden Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have any available units?
20555 W MAIDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have?
Some of 20555 W MAIDEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20555 W MAIDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20555 W MAIDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20555 W MAIDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.

