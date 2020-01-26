Rent Calculator
20555 W MAIDEN Lane
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20555 W MAIDEN Lane
20555 West Maiden Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
20555 West Maiden Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have any available units?
20555 W MAIDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have?
Some of 20555 W MAIDEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20555 W MAIDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20555 W MAIDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20555 W MAIDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20555 W MAIDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20555 W MAIDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
