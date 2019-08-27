All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated August 27 2019

20465 W Hamilton St

20465 West Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

20465 West Hamilton Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 8/23/19**No Short-Term Leasing*Unfurnished***
SOLAR, SOLAR, SOLAR! Energy Efficient Single-Level Home on a Park! Like New, Hardly Lived in Meritage 6 x 2 Studded, Split Floor Plan.. Brand New Custom Paint and Sun Screens. Large, Open Floor Plan with Huge Kitchen and Family Room is Great for Entertaining. Barn Door Enclosed Den. Very beautiful Street near one of Verrado's Signature Parks, This Home has Great Mountain Views from the Front Porch. North/South Exposure, 3-Car Tandem Garage, Wireless Controlled Thermostats are just a few of the Perks this Home has to offer! Versailles Patterned Tile and Upgraded Cabinets/Counters in Kitchen with Large, Over-Sized Island! 10 ft Ceilings, Covered Front and Back Porches, Paved Driveway and Lot size over 9K Sq Ft!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20465 W Hamilton St have any available units?
20465 W Hamilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20465 W Hamilton St have?
Some of 20465 W Hamilton St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20465 W Hamilton St currently offering any rent specials?
20465 W Hamilton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20465 W Hamilton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20465 W Hamilton St is pet friendly.
Does 20465 W Hamilton St offer parking?
Yes, 20465 W Hamilton St offers parking.
Does 20465 W Hamilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20465 W Hamilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20465 W Hamilton St have a pool?
Yes, 20465 W Hamilton St has a pool.
Does 20465 W Hamilton St have accessible units?
No, 20465 W Hamilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 20465 W Hamilton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20465 W Hamilton St has units with dishwashers.
