20465 W Hamilton St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 8/23/19**No Short-Term Leasing*Unfurnished***

SOLAR, SOLAR, SOLAR! Energy Efficient Single-Level Home on a Park! Like New, Hardly Lived in Meritage 6 x 2 Studded, Split Floor Plan.. Brand New Custom Paint and Sun Screens. Large, Open Floor Plan with Huge Kitchen and Family Room is Great for Entertaining. Barn Door Enclosed Den. Very beautiful Street near one of Verrado's Signature Parks, This Home has Great Mountain Views from the Front Porch. North/South Exposure, 3-Car Tandem Garage, Wireless Controlled Thermostats are just a few of the Perks this Home has to offer! Versailles Patterned Tile and Upgraded Cabinets/Counters in Kitchen with Large, Over-Sized Island! 10 ft Ceilings, Covered Front and Back Porches, Paved Driveway and Lot size over 9K Sq Ft!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.