Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

19975 W BUCHANAN Street

19975 West Buchanan Street · (602) 388-8082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19975 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.5 bathrooms, with over 2600 sq feet, wonderful open concept floor plan, easy maintenance backyard with synthetic grass. This is a must see for all. Move in costs based on the 1st of the month, deposit + 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/reg fee. + $2202.50 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee Rent is prorated after the 1st DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. *** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600 Short Term lease options 3 - 6 - 9 Months contact us for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street have any available units?
19975 W BUCHANAN Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 19975 W BUCHANAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
19975 W BUCHANAN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19975 W BUCHANAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street offer parking?
No, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street have a pool?
No, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street have accessible units?
No, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19975 W BUCHANAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19975 W BUCHANAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
