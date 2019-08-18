All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19905 W Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19905 W Monroe St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

19905 W Monroe St

19905 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19905 West Monroe Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
19905 W Monroe St. was built in 2018. The home is in mint condition and ready for someone looking to call it home. This property has lots of natural light and soft colored paint throughout, giving it an airy and homey feel.

An open floor plan connects the dining room, living room, and kitchen making it great for hosting company and entertaining. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located near the laundry room, perfect for kids or guests. The master suite is separated from the other rooms for privacy and has two closet spaces for maximum storage, a double vanity, large shower, and a private restroom.

Flooring includes high-quality carpet in the main living area and bedrooms with large 18” tiles in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. The kitchen has sleek black appliances, granite counter tops, microwave, large refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas range. The laundry room has a high efficiency washer and dryer.

The home is setup for cable/satellite, telephone, and internet. Several USB outlets make charging your electronics a breeze and a smart lock at the front door makes getting in and out hassle free. The backyard is enclosed with a side access gate adjacent to the enclosed two car garage. It is an energy star home with high insulation in windows, doors, and walls keeping the home cooler for less. This home is low maintenance inside and out.

Located in the Blue Horizons, the neighborhood is family friendly and home to eight separate parks. One mile from Interstate 10 and Jackrabbit Rd. Close to Verrado, Goodyear, and minutes from Westgate shopping and dining.

No pets and no smoking. HOA fee included. No application fee. First and last month’s rent upon move in.

Looking for a 12-month lease and open to a long-term renter. Please text to schedule a showing or for more information: 862-266-4737. Available August 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19905 W Monroe St have any available units?
19905 W Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19905 W Monroe St have?
Some of 19905 W Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19905 W Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
19905 W Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19905 W Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 19905 W Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19905 W Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 19905 W Monroe St offers parking.
Does 19905 W Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19905 W Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19905 W Monroe St have a pool?
No, 19905 W Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 19905 W Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 19905 W Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 19905 W Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19905 W Monroe St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College