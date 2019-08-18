Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

19905 W Monroe St. was built in 2018. The home is in mint condition and ready for someone looking to call it home. This property has lots of natural light and soft colored paint throughout, giving it an airy and homey feel.



An open floor plan connects the dining room, living room, and kitchen making it great for hosting company and entertaining. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located near the laundry room, perfect for kids or guests. The master suite is separated from the other rooms for privacy and has two closet spaces for maximum storage, a double vanity, large shower, and a private restroom.



Flooring includes high-quality carpet in the main living area and bedrooms with large 18” tiles in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. The kitchen has sleek black appliances, granite counter tops, microwave, large refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas range. The laundry room has a high efficiency washer and dryer.



The home is setup for cable/satellite, telephone, and internet. Several USB outlets make charging your electronics a breeze and a smart lock at the front door makes getting in and out hassle free. The backyard is enclosed with a side access gate adjacent to the enclosed two car garage. It is an energy star home with high insulation in windows, doors, and walls keeping the home cooler for less. This home is low maintenance inside and out.



Located in the Blue Horizons, the neighborhood is family friendly and home to eight separate parks. One mile from Interstate 10 and Jackrabbit Rd. Close to Verrado, Goodyear, and minutes from Westgate shopping and dining.



No pets and no smoking. HOA fee included. No application fee. First and last month’s rent upon move in.



Looking for a 12-month lease and open to a long-term renter. Please text to schedule a showing or for more information: 862-266-4737. Available August 2019.