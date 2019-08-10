19740 West Madison Street

Amenities

This is a 2025 sq ft home built in 2019. It has a fresh, clean look with plenty of incoming light. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Open concept Kitchen, Dining Room, and Great Room. Flooring is wood like tile with carpet in bedrooms. Appliances include Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dish Washer, Microwave, Whole house water softener system. Connection for Cable, Telephone, and Internet is available. Enclosed backyard with side gate. 2 Car Garage. Very low maintenance inside and out. No pets and No smoking. Near Jackrabbit and Blue Horizon Parkway South, just off of Interstate 10. Month to month rental. Please TXT to schedule a showing or for more information. SERIOUS RENTERS ONLY! No solicitors 408-600-8718. Available August 2019