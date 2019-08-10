All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated August 10 2019

19740 West Madison Street

19740 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

19740 West Madison Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a 2025 sq ft home built in 2019. It has a fresh, clean look with plenty of incoming light. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Open concept Kitchen, Dining Room, and Great Room. Flooring is wood like tile with carpet in bedrooms. Appliances include Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dish Washer, Microwave, Whole house water softener system. Connection for Cable, Telephone, and Internet is available. Enclosed backyard with side gate. 2 Car Garage. Very low maintenance inside and out. No pets and No smoking. Near Jackrabbit and Blue Horizon Parkway South, just off of Interstate 10. Month to month rental. Please TXT to schedule a showing or for more information. SERIOUS RENTERS ONLY! No solicitors 408-600-8718. Available August 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

